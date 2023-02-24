BTS's Jimin's solo album 'Face'- here's all you need to know

The album will have six songs and will release across platforms on March 24

Jimin/Instagram

BTS's vocalist and dancer Jimin, recently announced his solo album 'Face' and now Big Hit Music has unveiled details. The album will have six songs and will release across platforms on March 24.

Also Read: This is why BTS's Kim Taehyung took 3 Intravenous fluid injection shots

🚨ATTENTION ARMY🚨 You can now pre-order the digital singles for “Set Me Free Pt.2” & “Like Crazy” at the official BTS store. The single CD for “Like Crazy” is also available for pre-order! Run don’t walk! https://t.co/5ISBOy2aAX #지민 #Jimin #Jimin_FACE #LikeCrazy #SetMeFree_Pt2 pic.twitter.com/zw8AT59mYj — Geffen Records (@GeffenRecords) February 24, 2023

A post on the label’s Twitter account reveals the project will contain six tracks, including main track 'Like Crazy' and pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2,' which will drop March 17.

Here's how fans reacted-

Philippines ðµð­



FACE IS COMING

JIMIN IS COMING

JIMIN FACE FIRST SOLO ALBUM

JIMIN SOLO ALBUM#ì§ë¯¼ #Jimin #Jimin_FACE pic.twitter.com/GwjDWcrwLW — WinterBearâ¡ (@enola_holm3s) February 24, 2023

JIMIN JIMIN STARLIGHT POWDER TONE â¨â¨â¨



JIMIN IS COMING

FACE IS COMING

FACE BY JIMIN IS COMING

FACE BY JIMIN MARCH 24 #ì§ë¯¼ #Jimin #Jimin_FACE — â¤ï¸‍ð¥FACE IN APRIL! Stream #VIBE ð MoChimHaeâ·ð (@smolchimin) February 24, 2023

im trilled ð­ can y'all tell ð­#JIMIN_FACE #FACEBYJIMIN

FACE IS COMING

JIMIN JIMIN https://t.co/icX3agsyPa — FACE by JIMINðª| 24th (@dollimim) February 24, 2023