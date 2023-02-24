Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Jimins solo album Face heres all you need to know

BTS's Jimin's solo album 'Face'- here's all you need to know

Updated on: 24 February,2023 03:07 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The album will have six songs and will release across platforms on March 24

BTS's Jimin's solo album 'Face'- here's all you need to know

Jimin/Instagram


BTS's vocalist and dancer Jimin, recently announced his solo album 'Face' and now Big Hit Music has unveiled details. The album will have six songs and will release across platforms on March 24.


Also Read: This is why BTS's Kim Taehyung took 3 Intravenous fluid injection shots




A post on the label’s Twitter account reveals the project will contain six tracks, including main track 'Like Crazy' and pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2,' which will drop March 17.

Here's how fans reacted-

Are you excited for Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi`s Selfiee?
Jimin BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK