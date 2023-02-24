BTS's Jimin's solo album 'Face'- here's all you need to know

The album will have six songs and will release across platforms on March 24
Jimin/Instagram
BTS's vocalist and dancer Jimin, recently announced his solo album 'Face' and now Big Hit Music has unveiled details. The album will have six songs and will release across platforms on March 24.
🚨ATTENTION ARMY🚨 You can now pre-order the digital singles for “Set Me Free Pt.2” & “Like Crazy” at the official BTS store. The single CD for “Like Crazy” is also available for pre-order! Run don’t walk! https://t.co/5ISBOy2aAX #지민 #Jimin #Jimin_FACE #LikeCrazy #SetMeFree_Pt2 pic.twitter.com/zw8AT59mYj— Geffen Records (@GeffenRecords) February 24, 2023
#ì§ë¯¼ #Jimin #Jimin_FACE Tracklist#LikeCrazy #SetMeFree_Pt2 pic.twitter.com/C0ZikCsUg2— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) February 23, 2023
A post on the label’s Twitter account reveals the project will contain six tracks, including main track 'Like Crazy' and pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2,' which will drop March 17.
#ì§ë¯¼ #Jimin 'FACE' Promotion Schedule#Jimin_FACE pic.twitter.com/z9KuTeVNUi— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) February 22, 2023
Here's how fans reacted-
