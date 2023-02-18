BTS's J-Hope's birthday: Jimin joins his V live, Jin posts a wish on Instagram

J-Hope turns 29 today

BTS's rapper J-Hope rings in his birthday today, he turned 29-years-old. J-Hope whose real name is Jung Hoseok, had an interactive session with fans on Weverse in keeping up with the tradition of the group. Dropping in to surprise him in between the V live was band mate Park Jimin, who had also been J-Hope's roommate at their dorm for many years. Popularly known to be the best dancers on the show, the duo entertained fans with their dance moves.

He makes sure Jin’s presence is always there 🥰 his Weverse profpic, Jhope’s bday live and now his dance 🥹 I love their bond so much..💜😙 miss you Jinnn — pollarstar❤️‍🔥JIMIN (@pollarstar7) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, they also discussed the group's eldest member who is currently serving as part of South Korea’s mandatory military service. Jimin said that Jin contacted him to say he wanted to eat Mulhoe. He added that Jin doesn’t find the military difficult but he just misses people and he wants to perform. Meanwhile, Jin decided to surprise the birthday boy by dropping a wish on Instagram and Taehyung was quick to react.

Taehyung and Namjoon also took to social media to drop birthday wishes for J-Hope. Yoongi aka Suga sent him a special cake with his wish. Meanwhile, Suga has also announced his solo world tour, he is the first member of the K-pop group to do so.

