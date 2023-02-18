Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs J Hopes birthday Jimin joins his V live Jin posts a wish on Instagram

BTS's J-Hope's birthday: Jimin joins his V live, Jin posts a wish on Instagram

Updated on: 18 February,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

J-Hope turns 29 today

BTS's J-Hope's birthday: Jimin joins his V live, Jin posts a wish on Instagram

J-Hope/Instagram


BTS's rapper J-Hope rings in his birthday today, he turned 29-years-old. J-Hope whose real name is Jung Hoseok, had an interactive session with fans on Weverse in keeping up with the tradition of the group. Dropping in to surprise him in between the V live was band mate Park Jimin, who had also been J-Hope's roommate at their dorm for many years. Popularly known to be the best dancers on the show, the duo entertained fans with their dance moves. 






Meanwhile, they also discussed the group's eldest member who is currently serving as part of South Korea’s mandatory military service.  Jimin said that Jin contacted him to say he wanted to eat Mulhoe. He added that Jin doesn’t find the military difficult but he just misses people and he wants to perform. Meanwhile, Jin decided to surprise the birthday boy by dropping a wish on Instagram and Taehyung was quick to react.

Taehyung and Namjoon also took to social media to drop birthday wishes for J-Hope. Yoongi aka Suga sent him a special cake with his wish. Meanwhile, Suga has also announced his solo world tour, he is the first member of the K-pop group to do so.

Also Read: BTS's Taehyung aka V and J-Hope leave heartfelt messages for Jin as he joins the military

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

i

Are you happy with MC Stan`s win on Bigg Boss 16?
BTS J-hope Jimin Jin K-Pop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK