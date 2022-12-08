Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs J Hope showers Jin with love and presents before military enlistment

BTS's J-Hope showers Jin with love and presents before military enlistment

Updated on: 08 December,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jin shared photos on Weverse

BTS's J-Hope showers Jin with love and presents before military enlistment

J-Hope and Jin/Instagram


BTS member J-Hope ensured the group's eldest hyung Jin was made to feel special before he begins his military duty, reportedly on December 13th. On Wednesday, Jin shared photos on Weverse, posing with the cake designed by J-Hope. 






The message on the cake read, “Happy Birthday my friend Merry Christmas JYAN, fast discharge from the military." Jin celebrated his birthday on December 4 and had mentioned on V live that Jungkook hadn't visited him though he had surprised him on his birthday. 

Also Read: BTS's Jimin leaves for the US, gets papped at Incheon International Airport

 

Did you like Jin`s speech at MAMA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jin J-hope Jungkook BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK