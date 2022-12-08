BTS's J-Hope showers Jin with love and presents before military enlistment

Jin shared photos on Weverse
J-Hope and Jin/Instagram
BTS member J-Hope ensured the group's eldest hyung Jin was made to feel special before he begins his military duty, reportedly on December 13th. On Wednesday, Jin shared photos on Weverse, posing with the cake designed by J-Hope.
#SEOKJIN en Weverse 💜— MiniMena⁷ #INDIGO 🇲🇽💜✨(EXÁMENES📄) (@jime_le) December 8, 2022
🐹: Pastel diseñado por JHope@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #JIN pic.twitter.com/XHLued3Xtk
The message on the cake read, “Happy Birthday my friend Merry Christmas JYAN, fast discharge from the military." Jin celebrated his birthday on December 4 and had mentioned on V live that Jungkook hadn't visited him though he had surprised him on his birthday.
Also Read: BTS's Jimin leaves for the US, gets papped at Incheon International Airport