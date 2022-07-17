Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Going solo BTS J Hope opens up on debut studio album

Going solo: BTS’ J-Hope opens up on debut studio album

Updated on: 17 July,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

Featuring rap verses and a rock band in the chorus, the track is something that would have been hard to do within the context of BTS, claim reports

Going solo: BTS’ J-Hope opens up on debut studio album

Pic/Instagram


South Korean rapper and a member of boy band BTS—Jung Ho-seok, professionally known as J-Hope, has released his debut studio album Jack in the Box. The first song from the album, More, presents a change of pace.

Also Read: Videos of BTS celebrating 9th anniversary with Army appear online




Featuring rap verses and a rock band in the chorus, the track is something that would have been hard to do within the context of BTS, claim reports. Talking about why he chose 'More' as the first song to be released from the album, J-Hope said, “I wanted to express a little bit of a darker side of me. This song is powerful, and the feeling that you might have got when you first listened to it is probably reflected on all the other tracks in the album. I am not saying that rap sound is the main theme or the focal point of my album. However, the overall flow or style is kind of consistent throughout all the tracks.”


Also Read: BTS members spill the beans on their favourite moment from the past 9 years, Jungkook leaves everyone surprised

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

BTS hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK