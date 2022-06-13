Breaking News
Videos of BTS celebrating 9th anniversary with Army appear online

The K-pop group pre-recorded for the Mnet show ‘M Countdown’

Videos of BTS celebrating 9th anniversary with Army appear online

BTS/AFP


As BTS celebrate their 9th anniversary with Army on Monday, group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook pre-recorded a performance for the Mnet show ‘M Countdown’ at Jangchung Arena, over the weekend. The pre-recording was attended by 4,000 fans in Korea, that were specially chosen. Now, videos from the celebrations have appeared online, giving fans who could not attend a glimpse of the celebrations and performances. 

Watch video to know more!




 


