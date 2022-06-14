BTS members spill the beans on their favourite moment from the past 9 years, Jungkook leaves everyone surprised

The seven members celebrated their anniversary with Army

BTS/Instagram

BTS members- Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, celebrated their 9th anniversary with Army on Monday by releasing a pre-recorded concert video.

As part of the video, besides exciting performances, the members also opened up about their favourite moment from the past 9 years. Leader Namjoon aka RM asked the members was, “What was the best or most memorable moment so far?”

Jungkook said, "The best moment for me, although there were a lot of great moments, was the day when I joined this company. The moment changed my whole future. I believe BTS wouldn’t exist without me! Thank you." RM responded, "Please air this part. We should only release this part of the Q&A session."

