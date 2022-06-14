Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS members spill the beans on their favourite moment from the past 9 years Jungkook leaves everyone surprised

BTS members spill the beans on their favourite moment from the past 9 years, Jungkook leaves everyone surprised

Updated on: 14 June,2022 03:17 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The seven members celebrated their anniversary with Army

BTS members spill the beans on their favourite moment from the past 9 years, Jungkook leaves everyone surprised

BTS/Instagram


BTS members- Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, celebrated their 9th anniversary with Army on Monday by releasing  a pre-recorded concert video. 

As part of the video, besides exciting performances, the members also opened up about their favourite moment from the past 9 years. Leader Namjoon aka RM asked the members was, “What was the best or most memorable moment so far?” 




Jungkook said, "The best moment for me, although there were a lot of great moments, was the day when I joined this company. The moment changed my whole future. I believe BTS wouldn’t exist without me! Thank you." RM responded, "Please air this part. We should only release this part of the Q&A session."


Show full article

Jin Jimin J-hope Suga Kim Taehyung Namjoon Jungkook

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK