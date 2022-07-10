BTS vlogs: Taehyung aka V takes Army for a drive, Jungkook to go camping, Jin to cook

Big Hit Music announced on Saturday that Army will now get to see vlogs of the individual BTS members

BTS/Instagram

Big Hit Music announced on Saturday that Army will now get to see solo vlogs featuring BTS members every Saturday. The series started with Taehyung aka V taking fans for a drive, that included a pit stop at the dentist, at restaurants where he enjoyed some yummy meals and also golfing. He also revealed his drive playlist on the episode.

The upcoming lineup of vlogs include, a bracelet-making session with Jimin, Jungkook going camping, museum hopping with Kim Namjoon, album making with Jung Hoseok, cooking with Kim Seokjin and finally, carpentry with Min Yoongi.

Here's how Army reacted