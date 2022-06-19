Breaking News
Jungkook and V join RM and J-Hope to flaunt BTS friendship tattoo

Updated on: 19 June,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Jin, Jimin and Suga are yet to unveil their tattoos

Jungkook and V join RM and J-Hope to flaunt BTS friendship tattoo

Jungkook/ polyc_sj


Jungkook and Taehyung aka V from BTS, took to Instagram on Saturday to flaunt their BTS friendship tattoo, with the number 7 inked on their body. While Jungkook got his tattoo behind the ear, V got it on his arm, although fans suspected it wasn't the final version. 

Jungkook's tattoo artist also revealed the other work that he has been doing on Jungkook’s arm. He posted close-up shots of all the new colours and designs he has been adding, which the singer re-posted. 




The post on the Instagram handle, polyc-sj read, “Thankfully, I was able to do a tattoo cover-up for the worldwide group BTS’ member Jungkook. Before moving forward with the cover-up, we had plenty of conversations and then carefully looked at the parts that needed to be improved both compositionally and quality wise and did a cover up one by one. A lot of people who come to me put a lot of meaning into the image when getting a tattoo, and Jungkook also went forward filling with tattoos that each had a meaning."


BTS Jin J-hope Jimin Kim Taehyung Jungkook Suga Namjoon K-Pop

