BTS’s Jungkook And Charlie Puth release snippet of collaboration 'Left And Right'

Charlie Puth has shared a video on TikTok announcing that Jungkook and he are teaming up for a new single 'Left and Right,' which will feature on the upcoming album 'Charlie.' The duo previously collaborated for a performance at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards. In the fun video, Charlie asks Jungkook to try singing various lines of the song before they eventually unveil a snippet of the highly anticipated number.

