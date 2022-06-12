Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Maharashtra records 2,946 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active case tally rises to 16,370
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to Covid-19 issues
Police of 4-5 states working together on Moose Wala murder case: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil
Prophet remarks row: 304 arrested so far in Uttar Pradesh for violence
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS's Jungkook releases new song 'My You' as K-pop group turns 9

BTS's Jungkook releases new song 'My You' as K-pop group turns 9

Updated on: 12 June,2022 09:42 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS turns 9 on Monday

BTS's Jungkook releases new song 'My You' as K-pop group turns 9

BTS/AFP


As BTS turns 9 on Monday, the K-pop group's youngest member Jungkook surprised fans by dropping a new track dedicated to Army titled 'My You.' While Jungkook has lent his voice to the song, Hiss Noise has co-produced it. Fans were surprised when Jungkook began the countdown to the song by sharing a screenshot of a message on Twitter, before finally unveiling the surprise! The song has English and Korean lyrics. BTS had recently dropped their new album titled Proof, that has been topping music charts worldwide. 

The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported. It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.





Show full article

BTS K-Pop Jungkook Jin Jimin J-hope Kim Taehyung Namjoon Suga

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK