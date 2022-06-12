BTS's Jungkook releases new song 'My You' as K-pop group turns 9

BTS turns 9 on Monday

BTS/AFP

As BTS turns 9 on Monday, the K-pop group's youngest member Jungkook surprised fans by dropping a new track dedicated to Army titled 'My You.' While Jungkook has lent his voice to the song, Hiss Noise has co-produced it. Fans were surprised when Jungkook began the countdown to the song by sharing a screenshot of a message on Twitter, before finally unveiling the surprise! The song has English and Korean lyrics. BTS had recently dropped their new album titled Proof, that has been topping music charts worldwide.

The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported. It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.

Show full article