BTS’s anthology album 'Proof' out now!

Updated on: 10 June,2022 02:32 PM IST  |  mumbai
Jin said, “Proof walks through BTS’s history, so it reminds me of nine-years of memories"

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC


Pop icons BTS released their new anthology album 'Proof' on Friday. The official music video of the lead single 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' is also available now.

Proof comes eleven months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one in each CD: 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),' 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth.' The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, and solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, unreleased tracks to special tracks. 




The lead single included in CD1, 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' is a medium-tempo, alternative hip-hop track. Through this song, BTS take the past difficulties and challenges they faced in stride, and composedly sing that Your best moment is yet to come and Your tomorrow will shine brighter. The hearty melody and hopeful message sung in BTS’ soothing voices warm the hearts of listeners. 


