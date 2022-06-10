BTS’s anthology album 'Proof' out now!

Jin said, “Proof walks through BTS’s history, so it reminds me of nine-years of memories"

Pop icons BTS released their new anthology album 'Proof' on Friday. The official music video of the lead single 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' is also available now.

Proof comes eleven months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one in each CD: 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),' 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth.' The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, and solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, unreleased tracks to special tracks.

The lead single included in CD1, 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' is a medium-tempo, alternative hip-hop track. Through this song, BTS take the past difficulties and challenges they faced in stride, and composedly sing that Your best moment is yet to come and Your tomorrow will shine brighter. The hearty melody and hopeful message sung in BTS’ soothing voices warm the hearts of listeners.

'Run BTS,' which opens CD2, is a powerful up-tempo hip-hop genre track. It narrates the seven members who have been there for one another throughout their journey as a team, and the determination of BTS to keep running as they always have. The lyrics unfold as if BTS are telling a story of their own passage of time, and well-reflect the unique characters of BTS, growing together as one team, and moving forward without settling.

The last track of CD3, “For Youth” is a fan song dedicated to their fans, ARMY. The track begins with a piece of memory BTS and ARMY spent together by sampling 'EPILOGUE : Young Forever' from BTS’s 2016 album, The most beautiful moment in life : YOUNG FOREVER. Along with soft piano melodies and analog sounds, the song expresses BTS' gratitude to their ARMY for giving them a brilliant youth.

The official music video of 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' also depicts the journey BTS went through and expectations for the septet’s new chapter. Scenes in the music video are inspired by past music videos including 'Just One Day,' 'Boy with Luv,' 'RUN,' 'Intro : The most beautiful moment in life,' 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' 'Spring Day,' 'FAKE LOVE' and 'No More Dream.' Reminiscing the past times leads to the present that BTS stand on now, and projects a new beginning as per the lyrics, 'Best moment is yet to come.'

Upon the album release, members of BTS expressed their thoughts and excitement:

RM said, “I feel thrilled every time we release new music for the first time. I hope many people will enjoy the album. Proof is a special album that closes the first chapter of BTS before going into our 10th year. We especially paid more attention to the lyrics as our message to our fans, ARMY who have been with us for nine years, is the key to this album.

Jin said, “Proof walks through BTS’ history, so it reminds me of nine-years of memories. This will be one of those albums I listen to a lot.” He added, “It will be fun to listen to the unreleased tracks.”

Suga said, “We carefully finalized the order of the tracks as the album speaks of BTS’ history. My suggestion would be to listen to the album in the order.” He also mentioned, “We are honored to capture our nine-year journey in this album. Listening to the album will trace you back in memory and the paths BTS have walked.”

J-hope said, “I’m happy and excited that we are finally releasing a new album after a long time. I just want to enjoy the album with our ARMY. Proof is a chronicle of BTS and ARMY, and it is a special album as it contains all our memories together. It is the soul of BTS, so I hope many people like it!”

Jimin said, “I feel happy and strange at the same time as it’s been a while since we released a new album. Proof holds a special place in our hearts as it includes the past lead singles and previously unreleased tracks. While creating this album, we spent meaningful times together looking after one another and deeply connecting with one another.”

V said, “As the album represents our past nine years, this is a gift for our fans who have been supporting us and creating our history together.”

Jungkook said, “It feels like we just finished writing a big book. As always, we gave a lot of thoughts into every detail of this album while working on it. It is a reflection of the time we spent together as BTS and the emotions we felt throughout our nine-year journey.”

In celebration of the band’s 9th anniversary, BTS will reveal performance of the new tracks through ‘Proof’ Live via official YouTube channel BANGTANTV on June 13.

