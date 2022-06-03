BTS dine with Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson and H.E.R. before returning to Korea

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The K-pop group returned to South Korea on Thursday

BTS/Instagram


K-pop group BTS who recently met President Joe Biden at the White House, had a star studded dinner before returning home to South Korea. Eagle eyed fans spotted Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson and H.E.R dining with the group, in Instagram stories share by J-Hope. 

Rapper J-Hope, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share videos from a dinner they had at RPM Italian, which H.E.R. reposted . In the video,  Army spotted Coldplay singer Chris Martin deep in a conversation with BTS leader RM, who signaled J-Hope to stop filming. Fans also managed to catch a fleeting glance of Chris' girlfriend, actor Dakota Johnson. 




Meanwhile, BTS returned home on Thursday amid security concerns as some fans managed to get too close to the group at the airport. Taehyung aka V returned earlier than the other members as he attended the premiere of the film Broker where he met his friend Gang Dong-Won. Taking to his Instagram Stories, V, shared a video as he posed with the actor. 


BTS Seokjin Kim Taehyung Jungkook Namjoon J-hope Suga Jimin K-Pop

