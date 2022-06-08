BTS's Jungkook says Taehyung is the 'Most handsome person' he's ever seen

The singer on Tuesday surprised fans by dropping in for an impromptu chat session

V and Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook on Tuesday, surprised fans by dropping in for an impromptu chat session. The golden maknae confessed that he had a drink before the live session. Jungkook read the comments, including one that praised Taehyung aka V’s good looks.

He responded, “Taehyung is good looking? Yeah, I think he’s the most handsome person I’ve seen in person. That Hyung literally glows in pictures, he’s really good-looking. how can a person look like that? I have to give it to him, he’s just so good-looking," he said.

