Breaking News
Fringe is BJP's core, alleges Rahul amid controversy over remarks on Prophet
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Threat letter to Salman: Mumbai Police unit arrives in Delhi to question Lawrence Bishnoi
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
CISF writes MHA to review Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's security
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS's Jungkook says Taehyung is the 'Most handsome person' he's ever seen

BTS's Jungkook says Taehyung is the 'Most handsome person' he's ever seen

Updated on: 08 June,2022 09:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The singer on Tuesday surprised fans by dropping in for an impromptu chat session

BTS's Jungkook says Taehyung is the 'Most handsome person' he's ever seen

V and Jungkook/Instagram


Jungkook on Tuesday, surprised fans by dropping in for an impromptu chat session. The golden maknae confessed that he had a drink before the live session. Jungkook read the comments, including one that praised Taehyung aka V’s good looks. 

He responded, “Taehyung is good looking? Yeah, I think he’s the most handsome person I’ve seen in person. That Hyung literally glows in pictures, he’s really good-looking. how can a person look like that? I have to give it to him, he’s just so good-looking," he said.




Also Read: BTS album ‘Proof’ set as 48-title anthology


Show full article

BTS Jungkook Kim Taehyung

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK