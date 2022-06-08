BTS album ‘Proof’ set as 48-title anthology

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022
Over the last 12 months alone, the band has earned over 14 billion views globally on the platform

BTS/AFP


K-pop superband BTS has confirmed that its latest album ‘Proof’ will stretch across three CDs and consist of 48 tracks.

It will drop on Friday, reports Variety.




The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present, and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said.


