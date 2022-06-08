J-Hope from BTS and TXT to perform at Lollapalooza 2022

J-hope to headline Lollapalooza, making history as first South Korean artist to headline main stage at major U.S. music festival

J-Hope, TXT

J-Hope from BTS and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) will be heading to Chicago, to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza, one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad.

J-Hope, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage Sunday, July 31. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year’s festival, marking their U.S. festival debut with a highly anticipated performance.



Lollapalooza remains a powerhouse festival brand across the world by delivering highly anticipated and diverse multi-genre lineups, while continuing to produce extraordinary musical moments over its 30-year history.

