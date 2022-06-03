BTS open up about Mumbai concert plans

During a recent interaction the K-pop group revealed that were scheduled to perform in the city

BTS/Instagram

K-pop stars BTS in an interaction on Spotify have revealed that Mumbai had featured on their world tour schedule, which unfortunately had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Group leader Namjoon aka RM said, “After ‘On’ our goal was to go on a world tour, for a year travelling several countries. We had planned to go to Australia, Barcelona and South America. We were also scheduled to visit Mumbai in India. After ‘On’ the pandemic broke out and we couldn’t go on tour.”

Meanwhile, the group returned to South Korea on Thursday, after their meet with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The group’s rapper J-Hope, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share videos from a dinner they had at RPM Italian, which H.E.R. reposted . In the video, Army spotted Coldplay singer Chris Martin deep in a conversation with BTS leader RM, who signaled J-Hope to stop filming. Fans also managed to catch a fleeting glance of Chris's girlfriend, actor Dakota Johnson.

Show full article