Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jungkook deletes all Instagram posts before BTS's meeting with Joe Biden at the White House

Jungkook deletes all Instagram posts before BTS's meeting with Joe Biden at the White House

Updated on: 31 May,2022 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Here's how BTS Army reacted...

Jungkook deletes all Instagram posts before BTS's meeting with Joe Biden at the White House

Jungkook/Instagram


BTS's youngest member Jungkook deleted all Instagram posts just hours before the boy group's meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House . Other members like J-Hope, RM, Jin and V have been updates from their visit. However, Jungkook seems to have archived all of his posts. Jungkook flew to USA a day earlier than the other members and fans suspected he was there for a collaboration with an American artiste. 

Jungkook had posted his boxing videos, and pictures from concerts that they did in Seoul, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Currently, he has a fan following of 40.4 million.




Here's how Army reacted 


Show full article

BTS Jungkook K-Pop hollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK