BTS's Taehyung aka V and J-Hope leave heartfelt messages for Jin as he joins the military

Jin joined military service on December 13th
Pic credit: J-Hope on Instagram
BTS members Taehyung aka V and J-Hope leave heartfelt messages for their eldest hyung Jin, as he begun military service on December 13th. The duo took to social media to shower love on Jin.
J-Hope took to Instagram to to drop several photos with Jin. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Let’s be healthy and happy bro!!!I love you!!!" He also revealed in the hashtag that the meal that they were devouring had been prepared by Jin.
V posted an Instagram story and shared a video of him with Jin from one of their concerts and added Jin’s song with Coldplay, 'The Astronaut.' He posted, “Don’t Get Hurt."
The other six members were with Jin as they bid a tearful goodbye on December 13th. Hybe has now released a video of Jin's enterence ceremony.
Meanwhile, J-Hope will be performing on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ as a solo artist at Times Square. TXT was previously confirmed to be performing on this year’s special as well, though their performance will be recorded at Disneyland instead of Times Square.
