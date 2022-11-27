×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Taehyung aka V and Jungkook break the internet with their Run BTS challenge

BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook break the internet with their 'Run BTS' challenge

Updated on: 27 November,2022 05:52 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The video has been directed by Taehyung and edited by Jungkook

BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook break the internet with their 'Run BTS' challenge

V and Jungkook/Instagram


BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook, surprised fans on Sunday by dropping their 'Run BTS' challenge video that has been directed by the former and edited by the latter. Earlier, J-Hope and Suga along with Jimin had taken the 'Run BTS' challenge. 


In the video posted on Big Hit music's twitter account, the duo is seeing dancing by the pool with added special effects that make the video a must watch! 



Also Read: Run BTS challenge: Taehyung aka V goes shirtless, Jungkook dances in hotel room


Did you like Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani`s `Tu Saamne Aaye?`

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Kim Taehyung Jungkook BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK