BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook break the internet with their 'Run BTS' challenge

The video has been directed by Taehyung and edited by Jungkook
V and Jungkook/Instagram
BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook, surprised fans on Sunday by dropping their 'Run BTS' challenge video that has been directed by the former and edited by the latter. Earlier, J-Hope and Suga along with Jimin had taken the 'Run BTS' challenge.
In the video posted on Big Hit music's twitter account, the duo is seeing dancing by the pool with added special effects that make the video a must watch!
ë¬ë°© ì±ë¦°ì§ê° ê·¸ë ê² ì¬ë°ë¤ë©°ð?!— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 27, 2022
ðhttps://t.co/6xRQFUs1l8#ì°ì¶ë·í¸ì§ê¾¹ê°ë #Directed_by_V #Edited_by_JK #RunBTS #ë¬ë ¤ë¼ë°©í #ë· #V #ì êµ #JungKook