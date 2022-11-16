×
BTS's Taehyung aka V arrives in Paris for mystery project

Updated on: 16 November,2022 05:13 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS's Taehyung aka V arrives in Paris for mystery project

BTS's Taehyung aka V was spotted at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday, leading to fans speculating that he was all set to join bandmate Jungkook who will participate in the opening ceremony at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. However, Taehyung arrived in Paris for mystery project.


Soon #TaehyungInParis trended on Twitter with various videos and photos of V doing the rounds. The vocalist was dressed in a tee, denims and black jacket. He also revealed he was to accompany Jungkook at Incheon airport but got delayed. 



