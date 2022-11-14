×
BTS's Taehyung sends fans in a tizzy with late night chat, update on Jungkook

Meanwhile actor Choi Woo-shik's brother shared a picture with them hanging out at a bowling alley

BTS's Taehyung sends fans in a tizzy with late night chat, update on Jungkook

V and Jungkook


BTS vocalist Taehyung made a quick appearance for a fan chat on Sunday night. The singer informed fans that he had just woken up from a nap and chatted with group member Jungkook. That was enough to send fans into a tizzy. The group's eldest member Jin too joined the chat to check on Taehyung. Meanwhile, actor Choi Woo-shik's brother shared a picture of Taehyung and Jungkook hanging out at a bowling alley with him.


Also Read: Monday Motivation! How BTS's Suga went from 'steamed dumpling' to fighting fit!




