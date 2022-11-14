BTS's Taehyung sends fans in a tizzy with late night chat, update on Jungkook

Meanwhile actor Choi Woo-shik's brother shared a picture with them hanging out at a bowling alley
V and Jungkook
BTS vocalist Taehyung made a quick appearance for a fan chat on Sunday night. The singer informed fans that he had just woken up from a nap and chatted with group member Jungkook. That was enough to send fans into a tizzy. The group's eldest member Jin too joined the chat to check on Taehyung. Meanwhile, actor Choi Woo-shik's brother shared a picture of Taehyung and Jungkook hanging out at a bowling alley with him.
So wooshik’s brother posted this picture of wooshik & what looks like Taekook at a private bowling alley they may have rented?— Yoli 𝄞 ⇄ ☔️🏳️🌈🎄Fan account (@KoosYoyo) November 14, 2022
Wooshik follows him and the guy is wearing the same hat Wooshik has. He himself also posted himself with a bucket hat that day too 😅💜💚 pic.twitter.com/En4VxuDAlH