BTS's Taehyung aka V shares shirtless picture, THIS is how J-Hope reacted

The singer dropped a new picture on Thursday

Taehyung/Instagram

BTS's Taehyung, aka V, surprised his fans on Thursday by dropping a shirtless photo on Instagram. The singer shared two versions of the photo- in color and in monochrome.

In the picture, Taehyung is seen posing in a garden, amidst nature wearing baggy jeans and a brown jacket. Group member J-Hope dropped shocked and fire emojis.

