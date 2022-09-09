Breaking News
BTS's Taehyung aka V shares shirtless picture, THIS is how J-Hope reacted

Updated on: 09 September,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  mumbai
Team mid-day |

The singer dropped a new picture on Thursday

BTS's Taehyung aka V shares shirtless picture, THIS is how J-Hope reacted

Taehyung/Instagram


BTS's Taehyung, aka V, surprised his fans on Thursday by dropping a shirtless photo on Instagram. The singer shared two versions of the photo- in color and in monochrome.


In the picture, Taehyung is seen posing in a garden, amidst nature wearing baggy jeans and a brown jacket. Group member J-Hope dropped shocked and fire emojis.


 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V (@thv)

Kim Taehyung J-hope Korean Entertainment

