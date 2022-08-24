Rumours of BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating resurface

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2022 03:40 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

A new picture of the duo has been doing the rounds on social media

Taehyung and Jennie/Instagram


A new photo of K-pop stars BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie has been doing the rounds on social media, this is after a photo of the two apparently vacationing together in Jeju Island had gone viral. In the picture, Jennie is seen snapping a selfie of herself in the mirror as V can be seen getting his hair and makeup done. Meanwhile, Taehyung has left for New York for a work commitment. 


Here's how fans reacted

 


