Rumours of BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating resurface

A new picture of the duo has been doing the rounds on social media
Taehyung and Jennie/Instagram
A new photo of K-pop stars BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie has been doing the rounds on social media, this is after a photo of the two apparently vacationing together in Jeju Island had gone viral. In the picture, Jennie is seen snapping a selfie of herself in the mirror as V can be seen getting his hair and makeup done. Meanwhile, Taehyung has left for New York for a work commitment.
Jennie and Taehyung together would be epic!!!!! Ilabas niyo na yan mga bhie 🥰😍— phil \⁷ 🌸 (@btsvtmx) August 24, 2022
oh my god can taehyung and jennie i hope those are real, i'm getting excited and scared for you two 😭— jhai🌻ㅗ (@jingeurideul) August 24, 2022
(exclusive/unseen picture)— gurumiharibo (@gurumiharibo) August 22, 2022
#JENNIE from #BLACKPINK hanging out backstage with #TAEHYUNG from #BTS. Are they just friends? ore more?
#PinkVenom #PinkVenomChallenge #TaehyungInstagram50M pic.twitter.com/I0PbecaSJ5
