BTS's Jungkook's 'Left and Right' with Charlie Puth gets nominated in 'the Song of Summer' category at the VMAs

Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS is nominated as 'Group of the Year'

A still from 'Left and Right'


The MTV VMAs have announced that BTS's Jungkook's song with Charlie Puth, 'Left and Right,' has been nominated in 'the Song of Summer' category. VMAs took to their Twitter handle and congratulated Jungkook for his nomination.


BTS's twitter handle put out a celebratory tweet as the band has been nominated in the 'Group of the year' category too. The tweet said, "We are so excited to be nominated for "Group of the Year" and "Song of Summer" with "Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)" at the 2022 #VMAs! Thank you so much for your love and support as always!" 

 


