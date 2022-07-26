Breaking News
BTS's Jungkook named 'Most Famous K-pop Idol' in the US

Earlier, according to Big Data Hallyu Market Research 2021, Jungkook was named as the most popular Korean entertainment star in India

Jungkook/Instagram


As per The Netizen Report Magazine, BTS's youngest member and lead vocalist, Jungkook is the most famous K-pop idol in the US. This is not the first major recognition the talented singer and dancer have got, he shared the cover the likes Kim Kardashian, Will Smith and Elon Musk.

Earlier, according to Big Data Hallyu Market Research 2021, Jungkook was named as the most popular Korean entertainment star in India. The research was conducted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea international exchange agency. The 24-year-old singer, songwriter and dancer was highlighted as the top K-Pop Idol in various categories. 

