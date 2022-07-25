Jungkook's 2021 look has made a comeback

Jungkook/Instagram

BTS's lead vocalist, Jeon Jungkook is known to be a trendsetter! On Sunday, a video of Jungkook walking with group member Jimin went viral and fans couldn't stop gushing. The look from 2021, had the singer sporting mint-blond hair. He is seen wearing a silver chain with a black tee and white shirt in the viral video, while Jimin is seen donning a black hoodie.

Here's how fans reacted

mint hair jungkook with his silver chain is an OBSESSION pic.twitter.com/0toqu8KAKC — jessâ· (@jikookology) July 24, 2022

JEON JUNGKOOK OUT LIKE THIS IN MINY HAIR SILVER CHAIN AND GLASSES EVERYONE WHO SAW HIM LIKE THAT GUYS HE WAS AN HALLUCINATION HE IS NOT REAL pic.twitter.com/64NVMXBxDi — zuki (@zukibts_) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, for the week ending on July 23, Charlie Puth’s latest single 'Left and Right' featuring Jungkook grabbed the No. 51 slot on Billboard’s Hot 100, marking its third consecutive week on the chart. Jungkook has become the second K-pop soloist in history to chart a song for three weeks on the Hot 100 following PSY, who achieved the feat twice with 'Gangnam Style' in 2012 and 'Gentleman' in 2013.

