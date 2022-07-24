Watch video! Armaan Malik: I want to collaborate with Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth

The popular singer caught up with mid-day.com

Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik who recently turned 27, caught up with mid-day.com on his birthday as he launched his latest single Tu/You with Spotify. Besides the celebrations, the popular singer sat down for a conversation about his plans for the future. He recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran for 2step, besides launching his own label with 'Nakhrey Nakhrey.'

Speaking of his dream collaborations he said, "Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth are my favourite artistes. Charlie Puth is someone I really love. I love his musicality, the way he writes and produces. Just overall, he's such an amazing musician. I feel like when we get together in the studio, some magic is bound to happen. So, Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth are the two collaborations."

It dosen't end there, Armaan has some more big goals that he is working towards. "I'm manifesting a big performance! I've always dreamt of performing at Madison Square Garden. I know it's not going to happen this year but I hope it happens in the next two-three years. I know it's a big feat but I always have very lofty dreams and these dreams keep you going! When you have a goal you work towards it. So I hope I perform at Madison Square Garden, that's my biggest dream," says the singer.

