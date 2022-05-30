Breaking News
Watch video! Armaan Malik: I have to look amazing even if I'm at home!

Watch video! Armaan Malik: I have to look amazing even if I'm at home!

Updated on: 30 May,2022 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Armaan and Shalini Pandey caught up with mid-day.com

Watch video! Armaan Malik: I have to look amazing even if I'm at home!

Armaan Malik


Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey recently caught up with mid-day.com to celebrate the success of their song ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey.’ 

When asked about whether they would prefer being a fashionista or living in pyjamas, Armaan says, “I have to look amazing when I’m out of the house or even in it! People ask me what are you wearing while sleeping and I say ‘I want to look cool!’ That’s my vibe.” Shalini says, “I can be lousy if I want to and other days I want to be a diva. I’m a moody person, a mixture of both!”




Asked to choose between living in a luxury hotel or camping in nature, Armaan says, “Luxury hotel." Shalini adds, “I am an adventurous person but I need adventure in a bit of luxury.”


