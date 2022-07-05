Charlie Puth confirms 'Left and Right' with Jungkook shows a gay couple's story

Fans speculated that Jungkook and Charlie Puth are shown to be a gay couple in the video

BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth recently came together for their hit song 'Left and Right.' 'Left and Right' released right after BTS announced their group hiatus to focus on individual careers.

While fans speculated that Jungkook and Charlie Puth are shown to be a gay couple in the video, the latter recently confirmed fans were right by reposting a Youtube comment.

Here's how fans reacted

charlie reposted someone's youtube comment where they assumed that the 'left and right' mv was about two guys occupying each other's minds,, pretty obvious but still !! pic.twitter.com/NiPTVP4gn9 — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) July 3, 2022