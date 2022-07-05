Breaking News
Charlie Puth confirms 'Left and Right' with Jungkook shows a gay couple's story

Updated on: 05 July,2022 07:05 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fans speculated that Jungkook and Charlie Puth are shown to be a gay couple in the video

A still from 'Left and Right'


BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth recently came together for their hit song 'Left and Right.' 'Left and Right' released right after BTS announced their group hiatus to focus on individual careers.

While fans speculated that Jungkook and Charlie Puth are shown to be a gay couple in the video, the latter recently confirmed fans were right by reposting a Youtube comment. 




Here's how fans reacted


 

