Charlie Puth reveals how he communicates with BTS's Jungkook despite the language barrier

Charlie Puth reveals how he communicates with BTS's Jungkook despite the language barrier

Updated on: 30 June,2022 05:05 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Charlie spoke to radio personality Ethan Cole about his collaboration with Jungkook

Charlie Puth reveals how he communicates with BTS's Jungkook despite the language barrier

A still from 'Left and Right'


Charlie Puth and BTS's Jungkook recently released their collaboration 'Left and Right' that instantly topped music charts across the world. During a recent interaction with radio personality Ethan Cole, Charlie spoke about how he communicated with Jungkook despite the language barrier. 

The singer revealed, "He and I just text each other, ‘Yeah!’ and he’ll write back, ‘Wooow! and I’ll be writing back, ‘so good! So we don’t really talk other than that."




The two had previously collaborated for a performance of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and fans had been waiting for a reunion ever since Charlie had hinted at a collaboration with BTS, during an interview earlier this month.


