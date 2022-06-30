Bighit music on those defaming BTS: There will be no settlement nor leniency

On Wednesday, Bighit music released a statement on Weverse

On Wednesday, Bighit music released a statement on Weverse, about legal proceedings against those violating BTS‘s rights. This includes defamation, ill-intentioned criticism, sexual harassment, etc.

The statement read,

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC,

Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities. We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives. One poster uploaded postings containing insults against the artist using dozens of different IP addresses on DC Inside and we have been monitoring these types of malicious postings and filed criminal complaints against the poster for all the postings with malicious comments. Moreover, we have found more defamation postings with extremely malicious and delusional content and initiated legal proceedings against the posters. The complaint we have filed includes platforms not mentioned in this notice and we would also like to inform you that we cannot reveal every detail of the content of the complaint to ensure a proper investigation. BIGHIT regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities and files criminal complaints."

The company added that an accused of in ongoing investigation recently attempted to settle the case but there will be no settlement nor leniency. "We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.”

