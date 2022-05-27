Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS's agency Big Hit Music speaks about their upcoming meeting with President Joe Biden

BTS's agency Big Hit Music speaks about their upcoming meeting with President Joe Biden

Updated on: 27 May,2022 11:04 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As artists representing South Korea, BTS will join President Joe Biden to discuss diversity, representation as well as their thoughts on art and culture

BTS's agency Big Hit Music speaks about their upcoming meeting with President Joe Biden

BTS/PR image


21st century Pop Icons BTS are invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month) to discuss diversity and other related issues with President of the United States Joe Biden on May 31 local time. 

BTS will be joining President Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion, representation and anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. They will also address the importance of diversity, impact of BTS’s platform as youth ambassadors and BTS’s thoughts on art and culture.




Big Hit Music said, “We are honored to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art.” 


Show full article

BTS Jin Jimin Jungkook J-hope Namjoon Suga Kim Taehyung

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK