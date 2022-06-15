BTS announce plans for solo projects as part of their new chapter

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

The group will remain active as a team while taking individual journey to further achieve personal growth

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC


On June 14, the group released a new BTS Dinner Party video via its official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ to celebrate their 9th anniversary and look back on their journey leading up to the latest anthology album Proof. 

In the video, BTS opened their hearts and talked about their feelings and thoughts on difficulties and changes they went through amid the pandemic. The members also frankly confessed that they faced challenges in the creative process as artists after actively working over the past nine years. 




Members mentioned future plans to accelerate personal growth and embark on “BTS' chapter 2.”


