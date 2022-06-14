BTS announces hiatus, members to focus on solo careers

The group members "promise to return someday"

BTS/Instagram

K-pop stars BTS who celebrated their 9th anniversary on Monday, announced a hiatus the very next day, adding that the members will focus on their solo careers.

Group leader Namjoon aka RM announced on BTS Festa 2022, "I feel this is the right place to mention it, I can't just announce on Instagram 'We are going solo.' People thing 'Wow BTS' but when it comes to each member, people don't know who each of us are. Since we are singers, it would be most effective if we show that with our music or performances. That's why we are going with albums and not mixtapes from now on. It's symbolic that the songs will be on Korean streaming services now."

As members recalled their nine years together and got emotional they ended with the, "promise to return someday"

Show full article