Breaking News
Two members of Lawrance Bishnoi gang arrested from Mohali: Punjab Police
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees on Thursday
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS announces hiatus members to focus on solo careers

BTS announces hiatus, members to focus on solo careers

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The group members "promise to return someday"

BTS announces hiatus, members to focus on solo careers

BTS/Instagram


K-pop stars BTS who celebrated their 9th anniversary on Monday, announced a hiatus the very next day, adding that the members will focus on their solo careers. 

Group leader Namjoon aka RM announced on BTS Festa 2022, "I feel this is the right place to mention it, I can't just announce on Instagram 'We are going solo.' People thing 'Wow BTS' but when it comes to each member, people don't know who each of us are. Since we are singers, it would be most effective if we show that with our music or performances. That's why we are going with albums and not mixtapes from now on. It's symbolic that the songs will be on Korean streaming services now."




As members recalled their nine years together and got emotional they ended with the, "promise to return someday"


Show full article

BTS Jin Jimin J-hope Namjoon Suga Kim Taehyung Jeon Jungkook

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK