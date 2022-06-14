BTS’s Taehyung to star in ‘In The Soop’ spin-off with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik

The series has been titled In The Soop: Friendship Trip

V/Instagram

BTS's Taehyung aka V, is all set to star in a spin off of their popular show In The Soop. Titled In The Soop: Friendship Trip, the upcoming special edition of In The Soop will feature V along with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy, known to fans as the 'Wooga squad.' The series will feature four episodes that will show the five celebrities together on a four day and three night holiday, according to The Kpop Herald.

Hang on, hang on... there will be an In the Soop spin-off with the Wooga Squad? TAKE MY MONEY! I am here for this!!! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) June 14, 2022

Show full article