BTS’s Taehyung to star in ‘In The Soop’ spin-off with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik

Updated on: 14 June,2022 03:26 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The series has been titled In The Soop: Friendship Trip

V/Instagram


BTS's Taehyung aka V, is all set to star in a spin off of their popular show In The Soop. Titled In The Soop: Friendship Trip, the upcoming special edition of In The Soop will feature V along with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy, known to fans as the 'Wooga squad.' The series will feature four episodes that will show the five celebrities together on a four day and three night holiday, according to The Kpop Herald. 






