BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth's fun, romantic 'Left and Right' is a winner!

'Left and Right' released on Friday

A still from 'Left and Right'

BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth's released their latest collaboration- the fun, romantic 'Left and Right' on Monday. The duo certainly seemed to have a blast filming the video and the song is surely a winner. It was no surprise that 'Jungkook' immediately started trending at No 1 in India. had Jungkook released the music video teaser for 'Left and Right', on Instagram on June 23.

The two had previously collaborated for a performance of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and fans had been waiting for a reunion ever since Charlie had hinted at a collaboration with BTS, during an interview earlier this month.

Watch video here!

Also Read: Jungkook and V join RM and J-Hope to flaunt BTS friendship tattoo