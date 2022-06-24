Breaking News
BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth's fun, romantic 'Left and Right' is a winner!



Updated on: 24 June,2022 11:47 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Left and Right' released on Friday



A still from 'Left and Right'


BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth's released their latest collaboration- the fun, romantic 'Left and Right' on Monday. The duo certainly seemed to have a blast filming the video and the song is surely a winner. It was no surprise that 'Jungkook' immediately started trending at No 1 in India. had Jungkook released the music video teaser for 'Left and Right', on Instagram on June 23. 

The two had previously collaborated for a performance of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and fans had been waiting for a reunion ever since Charlie had hinted at a collaboration with BTS, during an interview earlier this month.







 

