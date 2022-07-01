Breaking News
Viral video! BTS's Jungkook spars with MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon while sporting ponytail

MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon has shared a photo and video of a sparring session with Jungkook along with the caption "Nice fight #jungkook." Jungkook is known to practice boxing, and has been sharing videos of the same on Instagram. 

Previously, Choo Sung Hoon saw a post of Jungkook boxing on his coach's Instagram and commented, "Please tell him we should spar next time." Jungkook's coach commented, "BTS' Jungkook saw the news and smiled as he said brightly, 'Please murder me.'"

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth and Jungkook recently released their collaboration 'Left and Right' that instantly topped music charts across the world. During a recent interaction with radio personality Ethan Cole, Charlie spoke about how he communicated with Jungkook despite the language barrier. 

The singer revealed, "He and I just text each other, ‘Yeah!’ and he’ll write back, ‘Wooow! and I’ll be writing back, ‘so good! So we don’t really talk other than that."




 
 
 
 
 
