The annual festival will take place with over 130 films from more than 40 countries and will feature a diverse array of activities, including red-carpet events, panel discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, and live performances by LGBTQIA+ community members and allies

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article KASHISH Pride Film Festival 2024 to take place from May 15 - 19 in Mumbai x 00:00

Known to be South Asia's largest LGBTQ+ film festival, KASHISH returns for a spectacular 15th edition in May in Mumbai. The annual festival will take place by showcasing over 130 films from more than 40 countries.



The event will feature a diverse array of activities, including red-carpet events, panel discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, and live performances by LGBTQIA+ community members and allies. It celebrates diversity, inclusion, and creativity within the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters.

The festival will take place from May 15 to May 19 across three venues in the city including Liberty Cinema, Alliance Francaise de Mumbai in South Mumbai as well as Cinepolis in Andheri.

ADVERTISEMENT

As always, the festival aims to celebrate diversity, promote LGBTQ+ visibility, and foster discussions around inclusion and equality in South Asia through the medium of film and arts.