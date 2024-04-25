Breaking News
Odisha reels under severe heatwave mercury to further rise
Odisha reels under severe heatwave, mercury to further rise

Updated on: 25 April,2024 10:41 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI

Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday. Jharsuguda recorded the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius

Representational Pic/File

Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday with Jharsuguda recording the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.


Baripada sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.5), Talcher (43.4), and Boudh (43.2).


Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bolangir town recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C, according to the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.


The maximum temperature would rise by 2-4 notches over the next four days, officials said.

"Heatwave would continue across the state from April 26 to 29," said Meteorological Centre's Director Manorama Mohanty.

A red alert for a severe heatwave was issued for nine districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The Met Centre advised people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 am to 3 pm.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

odisha Weather indian meteorological department India news national news
