Odisha reels under severe heatwave, mercury to further rise

Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday. Jharsuguda recorded the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius

Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday with Jharsuguda recording the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Baripada sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.5), Talcher (43.4), and Boudh (43.2).

Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bolangir town recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C, according to the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

The maximum temperature would rise by 2-4 notches over the next four days, officials said.

"Heatwave would continue across the state from April 26 to 29," said Meteorological Centre's Director Manorama Mohanty.

A red alert for a severe heatwave was issued for nine districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The Met Centre advised people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 am to 3 pm.

