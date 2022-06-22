Breaking News
BTS's Taehyung's dog makes him the first Asian to surpass 20 million likes on Instagram

BTS's Taehyung's dog makes him the first Asian to surpass 20 million likes on Instagram

Updated on: 22 June,2022 06:39 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

V also recently took a dig at fans and wrote, 'Army is not fun'

V also recently took a dig at fans and wrote, 'Army is not fun'

V/Instagram


Kim Taehyung, aka V's picture of his pet dog Yeontan has made him the first and only Asian act to reach 20 million likes on an Instagram post. Not just that, Taehyung's has also earned the 18th most-liked Instagram post of all time. He is the only Asian in the Top 20 who has entered Wikipedia's ranking. 

Meanwhile, an Army recently asked him “Who is more fun, Army or Bangtan?, to which V took a dig at the fans and wrote, 'Army is not fun.' In another reply, he told the fans that their reaction videos to youth is leaving him in tears. 




 


 
 
 
 
 
BTS Kim Taehyung K-Pop

