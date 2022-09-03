BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumours: Twitter account to stop posting photos

The announcement was shared in a Telegram chat room

Twitter account 'gurumiharibo' that previously posted several photos of BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie, claiming that they were dating has now shared in a Telegram chat room, "A lot has happened in the past 48 hours, and important people have talked to me. After talking with those people, I have decided that I will no longer post any content about Jennie and V. I will stick to my position and will repeat myself again. No photos of Jennie and V have been edited or photoshopped. The legal representatives should only speak the truth. Those involved know that there are more photos and they are the only ones who received the photos. Please don't speculate too much about this. I've never worked with these people as they claim online. I will use this chatroom only if I need to correct misinformation released by the company."

