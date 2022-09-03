Breaking News
Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student hit with metal rod for touching teacher's bike
Tea seller working at Congress office, seeks ticket to contest elections
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Taehyung and Blackpinks Jennie dating rumours Twitter account to stop posting photos

BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumours: Twitter account to stop posting photos

Updated on: 03 September,2022 06:14 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The announcement was shared in a Telegram chat room

BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumours: Twitter account to stop posting photos

Taehyung and Jennie/Instagram


Twitter account 'gurumiharibo' that previously posted several photos of BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie, claiming that they were dating has now shared in a Telegram chat room, "A lot has happened in the past 48 hours, and important people have talked to me. After talking with those people, I have decided that I will no longer post any content about Jennie and V. I will stick to my position and will repeat myself again. No photos of Jennie and V have been edited or photoshopped. The legal representatives should only speak the truth. Those involved know that there are more photos and they are the only ones who received the photos. Please don't speculate too much about this. I've never worked with these people as they claim online. I will use this chatroom only if I need to correct misinformation released by the company."


Also Read: Rumours of BTS's Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating resurface


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Kim Taehyung BTS blackpink Korean Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK