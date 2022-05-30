BTS fans speculate Taehyung’s tee has a hidden message about dating rumours with Blackpink’s Jennie

Taehyung aka V flew to USA on Sunday with his group members who are scheduled to meet President Joe Biden

Jennie and V

While BTS maknae Jungkook flew to the US on Saturday, the rest of the group members took off a day later as they turned up at their stylish best at South Korea’s Incheon airport.

While their casual airport fashion grabbed attention, it was Taehyung aka V’s tee that raised curiosity. His graphic tee read ‘Your dog is not my dog’ which is a slang for ‘Your problem does not matter to me.”

Soon fans started speculating this was connected to dating rumours with Blackpink’s Jennie, that made headlines last week. A photo in which V and Jennie can be seen sitting in a car went viral. Korean YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, a former entertainment reporter, has claimed that both the artistes are dating each other. The YouTuber has mentioned that Jennie had shared a photo from her LA trip in which she can be seen standing in front of a statue. V had also shared a similar photo last year. The YouTuber has shared evidence of the same.

