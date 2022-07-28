Breaking News
Check out what BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and the rest did at J-Hope's party

Updated on: 28 July,2022 07:52 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shy Jin left the party early

BTS/Instagram


The latest Bangtan bomb video is all about the fun that went down at J-Hope's 'Jack in the box' listening party. From a shy Jin asking Namjoon for tips about how to talk to celebrities to all the members taking turns to pull off some quirky poses with the host, the bash surely seemed like fun!

Jungkook and V were seen flaunting their hip-hop moves. 


