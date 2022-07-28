Check out what BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and the rest did at J-Hope's party

Shy Jin left the party early

BTS/Instagram

The latest Bangtan bomb video is all about the fun that went down at J-Hope's 'Jack in the box' listening party. From a shy Jin asking Namjoon for tips about how to talk to celebrities to all the members taking turns to pull off some quirky poses with the host, the bash surely seemed like fun!

Jungkook and V were seen flaunting their hip-hop moves.

Ahhh taekook dancing together 😭😭pic.twitter.com/qLPJBsIOPV — ᵇᵗˢPOOJA⁷ (@0613_Bangtannie) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Jin and Jungkook shared a drink, before the former left the party early.