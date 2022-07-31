Breaking News
Benny Blanco drops new teaser for 'Bad Decisions' with Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook and Snoop Dogg

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Meanwhile BTS rapper J-Hope is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza

BTS and Benny Blanco/Instagram


Over the weekend, American producer Benny Blanco dropped a new teaser, for the upcoming song 'Bad Decisions' his collaboration with the BTS vocal line-Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, besides renowned actor-rapper Snoop Dogg. 



He captioned the post as 'this is how we made “Bad Decisions' with a purple heart emoji. The video features Snoop Dogg on the microphone, talking Blanco. It also shows the four BTS members recording their portions of the track. Meanwhile, the boyband also dropped a teaser of the song. The song will launch officially on August 5. 

Meanwhile BTS rapper J-Hope is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago. The BTS member took to his Instagram stories to give a shout-out to Jimin, who flew to the US to cheer for his bandmate. Tagging Jimin, J-Hope wrote “Love ma bro”. 

