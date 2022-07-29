Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > IU puts BTSs J Hope in a spot by asking why she wasnt invited to his party

IU puts BTS's J-Hope in a spot by asking why she wasn't invited to his party

Updated on: 29 July,2022 11:40 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

J-Hope was also confused about how to address her

IU puts BTS's J-Hope in a spot by asking why she wasn't invited to his party

IU and J-hope/Instagram


J-Hope appeared as guest on IU's 'Palette' and the duo had some interesting revelations to make. However, the funniest moment was when IU puts BTS's J-Hope in a spot by asking why she wasn't invited to his party. 

The duo also spoke about the similarities they share like, though they have lively personalities, once they get drunk, they will suddenly shrink and become silent. They also have a common love for mint chocolate. 

Meanwhile, the rapper confessed he was confused about how he should address IU, who is a year older. J-Hope said, “I was concerned about how to address you. This is our first meeting so… I kept wondering ‘senior IU? IU noona?’. During the pre-interview, I even called you elder noona."


The two artistes also performed together.

Also Read: 5 things unique to BTS's birthday boy J-Hope

 

BTS J-hope K-Pop hollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK