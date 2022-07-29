J-Hope was also confused about how to address her

IU and J-hope/Instagram

J-Hope appeared as guest on IU's 'Palette' and the duo had some interesting revelations to make. However, the funniest moment was when IU puts BTS's J-Hope in a spot by asking why she wasn't invited to his party.

The duo also spoke about the similarities they share like, though they have lively personalities, once they get drunk, they will suddenly shrink and become silent. They also have a common love for mint chocolate.

Meanwhile, the rapper confessed he was confused about how he should address IU, who is a year older. J-Hope said, “I was concerned about how to address you. This is our first meeting so… I kept wondering ‘senior IU? IU noona?’. During the pre-interview, I even called you elder noona."

The two artistes also performed together.

