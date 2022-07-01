Breaking News
Watch video! BTS’s J-Hope unveils ‘More’ from his new album ‘Jack in the box’

Updated on: 01 July,2022 02:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This is a BTS members first solo album after the band announced that they will be focusing on their individual careers

J-Hope/Instagram


BTS rapper J-Hope dropped the music video of his new single 'More,' from the album Jack In The Box. This is a BTS members first solo album after the band announced that they will be focusing on their individual careers. The music video shows his goth and edgy side. The rapper is seen dressed in a black jumpsuit for one part of the video and in a white jumpsuit for the other, he is also seen sporting painted nails in the same shades. 

Meanwhile, J-Hope and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) will be heading to Chicago, to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza, one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. J-Hope, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage Sunday, July 31. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 




 
 
 
 
 
