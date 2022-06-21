TOMORROW X TOGETHER bring first world tour to Asia

‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER world tour in Asia’ to be held in Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, and Bangkok in October

TXT/Bighit music

Gen Z’s ‘it’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER will expand their presence in the global K-pop scene by holding concerts in four Asian cities following concerts in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai) announced today that their world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <Act: Love sick> in Asia’ would be held in Jakarta on October 12, in Manila on October 15 and 16, in Taipei on October 19, and in Bangkok on October 22 and 23.

As the first world tour since the group’s debut, ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <Act: Love sick>,’ will begin in Seoul on July 2 and 3, followed by the concerts in seven cities across the U.S.: Chicago on July 7, New York on July 9, Atlanta on July 12, Dallas on July 14, Houston on July 17, San Francisco on July 21, and finally Los Angeles on July 23 and 24.

Following the eight concerts in the U.S., TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform at Ookini Arena Maishima in Osaka, Japan, on September 3 and 4 and at Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba on September 7 and 8. Then, K-pop ‘it’ boys will host concerts in four Asian cities in October.

