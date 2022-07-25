Breaking News
BTS's J-Hope leaves for Lollapalooza, Jin flaunts his tennis skills

Updated on: 25 July,2022 12:16 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

J-Hope left for Chicago to attend Lollapalooza and greeted fans at Incheon Airport

J-Hope and Jin/Instagram


BTS rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope left for Chicago to attend Lollapalooza 2022, on Monday. Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago. 
J-Hope, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage on Sunday, July 31. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 

J-Hope who was seen greeting fans at Incheon Airport looked trendy in a black tank top, black mesh cardigan and jeans.


Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year’s festival, marking their U.S. festival debut with a highly anticipated performance. 

Meanwhile on Sunday, group member Jin, flaunted his tennis skills through a video on Instagram. J-Hope was quick to shower praise on him. 

 
 
 
 
 
