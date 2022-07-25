Breaking News
Actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get death threats; Police file FIR
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
Maharashtra: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTSs Taehyung and Jin to attend VIP screening of Emergency Declaration

BTS’s Taehyung and Jin to attend VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’

Updated on: 25 July,2022 05:49 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon and Im Siwan starrer will release in theatres in August

BTS’s Taehyung and Jin to attend VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’

Jin and Taehyung/Instagram


BTS's Jin and Taehyung aka V will be attending the VIP test screening of the Korean film ‘Emergency Declaration’ on Monday at Megabox COEX in Seoul. Reportedly Jin was personally invited by Kim Nam Gil. Taehyung had recently made news when attended the screening of on his friend Kang Dong Won's ‘Broker’. 

'Emergency Declaration’ features Kim Nam Gil, Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon and Im Siwan among it's cast. The film is set to release in theatres on August 3.

Also Read: Mint-blond haired Jungkook breaks the internet


 

 

BTS Jin Kim Taehyung

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK