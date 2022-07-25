BTS’s Taehyung and Jin to attend VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’

The Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon and Im Siwan starrer will release in theatres in August

Jin and Taehyung/Instagram

BTS's Jin and Taehyung aka V will be attending the VIP test screening of the Korean film ‘Emergency Declaration’ on Monday at Megabox COEX in Seoul. Reportedly Jin was personally invited by Kim Nam Gil. Taehyung had recently made news when attended the screening of on his friend Kang Dong Won's ‘Broker’.

'Emergency Declaration’ features Kim Nam Gil, Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon and Im Siwan among it's cast. The film is set to release in theatres on August 3.

Also Read: Mint-blond haired Jungkook breaks the internet