In The Soop Friendcation: This is BTS's Taehyung aka V's nickname given by Park Seo-joon

Updated on: 24 July,2022 10:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The first episode showed the Wooga squad sharing fun moments

In the Soop: Friendcation/Instagram


The first episode of 'In The Soop Friendcation' has dropped and showed the Wooga squad, Taehyung aka V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy's close bond with some fun filled moments. 

The four day road trip will offer many more exciting moments that viewers can look forward to in upcoming episodes. In episode one, Park Seo-joon gave Taehyung a special nickname 'World Star.'

