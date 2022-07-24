In The Soop Friendcation: This is BTS's Taehyung aka V's nickname given by Park Seo-joon

The first episode showed the Wooga squad sharing fun moments
In the Soop: Friendcation/Instagram
The first episode of 'In The Soop Friendcation' has dropped and showed the Wooga squad, Taehyung aka V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy's close bond with some fun filled moments.
The four day road trip will offer many more exciting moments that viewers can look forward to in upcoming episodes. In episode one, Park Seo-joon gave Taehyung a special nickname 'World Star.'
Here's how fans reacted
seojun writing “world star” on taehyung’s shirt he’s so real #WoogaInTheSoop #IN_THE_SOOP— jaz (@mp3seoul) July 22, 2022
they wrote “world star” as taehyung’s nickname and his smile at the end pic.twitter.com/weG8NFaKy3— .·Íâ½ (@taeteland) July 22, 2022
